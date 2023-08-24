'She's in the market right now': AGT costar Howie Mandel turns into match-maker for Sofia Vergara post her divorce from Joe Manganiello

Howie Mandel recently made a funny comment on live TV about Sofia Vergara’s new single status. On Tuesday, America's Got Talent had its first live show, and it had a special act performed by a 12-year-old named Brynn Cummings. She's a ventriloquist and mentalist, meaning she can make a puppet talk and do clever mind tricks. Brynn did a show where she pretended that Heidi Klum was dating a puppet. Howie really liked her performance and said something funny about Sofía Vergara. Read on to know the details.

Howie tried to match make Sofia Vergara on show

After Brynn's act, Howie talked about how good she was. Then, he made a funny comment to Brynn. He said, "I have one more piece of advice for you: if you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofía because she's in the market right now." Sofía didn't seem to react much to this comment. She just smiled broadly and raised her hands up in the air. The host, Terry Crews, tried to stop him and said they shouldn't talk about that on the show. While Heidi Klum joined in and thanked Brynn, she said, "Well, thank you that you picked me. I think I did a fantastic job and so did you."

Howie's joke came after it was announced that Sofía Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello were getting a divorce in July. They had been married for seven years. They said in a statement that they still care about each other but want privacy as they go through this tough time.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced divorce

After the announcement, Joe officially asked for the divorce two days later, saying they had differences they couldn't fix, and also mentioned that they had a prenup. However, Sofía later asked the court to follow the prenup and keep certain things as hers, like jewelry and art. She also wanted to keep her earnings from before and during the marriage.

Sofía and Joe met in 2014 and got married in 2015. But there were signs of trouble when Sofía celebrated her birthday in Italy without him. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones," they added, "Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home."

