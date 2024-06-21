'She’s Incredibly Humble': Selena Gomez Reflects On Sharing Screen With Meryl Streep In Only Murders In The Building

Selena Gomez has worked with many top echelons of directors and actors in the film industry, including the legendary actress Meryl Streep, who is arguably considered one of the finest stars of her generation. Gomez recently opened up about her experience sharing the screen with Streep in their hugely popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. The singer-actress revealed that she has always admired Streep and her journey in the industry; therefore, she deeply values the opportunity to work with her. Read on further to know more details.

Selena Gomez on sharing screen with Meryl Streep in Only Murders in the Building

Selena Gomez has created a buzz in the music industry with her unmatched vocals but has also proved her remarkable acting skills by giving top-notch performances. Gomez has acted in several films and television shows, including her famous comedy-drama Only Murders in the Building.

She plays the character of Mabel Mora alongside veteran stars Martin Short (Oliver Putnam) and Steve Martin (Charles-Haden Savage). In the third season, Meryl Streep joined the series as Loretta Durkin, which left fans utterly excited, as they were surprised to see her in the show. Recently, Gomez gushed about sharing the screen with the actress.

During her interview on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, she revealed her experience working with the legendary star in the third season of their series. She began by praising The Devil Wears Prada actress, saying, "There are no words to describe Meryl. She embodies grace and is a wonderful human being."

The Emilia Perez actress said even when her co-star was practicing her lines, everyone believed her, and she was impressed by how genuine Streep is, saying, "Everything she does reflects that. Even when she was running lines, we believed her."

Gomez continued, "She’s incredibly humble, and it was impressive to see someone I’ve always admired still be so real. I deeply appreciate the opportunity to work with her and will never take it for granted."

Selena Gomez opens up about playing the role of Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building

During her candid chat with the outlet, Selena Gomez also shared her views on depicting the role of Mable Mora, starting with the first season of Only Murders in the Building.

Gomez explained that season one of the show felt similar to her experience of moving to New York for the first time, noting, "I think the first season mirrored my experience of moving to New York for the first time in over a month."

The actress further remarked that although she had worked there before, living "independently" and having her own apartment was "new" for her. She then shared how she enjoyed becoming her character (Mable Mora) and feels that the character is somewhat "a bit like her."

"It was fun to become these characters a little bit. She is a bit like me, though hopefully not as morbid. She’s an extension of me in some ways. I’m a weirdo, but my friends know that," Gomez said.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 will premiere on Hulu on August 27, 2024.