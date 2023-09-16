'She's just incredible": Madison Beer gets candid about her 'supportive friendship' with idol Lana Del Rey

Madison Beer, the talented 24-year-old musician, has recently shared insights into her heartwarming friendship with Lana Del Rey, whom she considers her idol and confidante. Beer candidly discusses the deep connection she shares with the iconic singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, highlighting the invaluable support and inspiration she has received from her musical idol. This revelation transpired in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

Madison Beer's encounter with Lana Del Rey

Earlier this year, Madison Beer and Lana Del Rey's paths crossed at Urth Cafe in Los Angeles, leading to an unexpected and heartwarming friendship. Del Rey, known for her hit single "Born to Die," approached Beer and expressed her genuine love for her music. This initial encounter marked the beginning of a special bond that would soon flourish.

Beer describes the significance of their meeting, stating, "Meeting Lana was just so huge for me because the phrase, 'Never meet your idols,' that's just not true when it comes to someone like her." This serendipitous meeting set the stage for a unique friendship rooted in mutual admiration and support.

Breaking stereotypes in the music industry

Madison Beer has always maintained a refreshing perspective in the music industry, one that challenges stereotypes and competition among female artists. She emphasizes that she has never viewed fellow female musicians as competitors, contrasting her approach with the prevailing norm.

"I've always felt like that's so f---ing weird, and I hate that," Beer asserts. "There have, unfortunately, been people I've met that I've loved that I've been like, 'Oh, f---, I don't have your support because you might look at me and not want me to win because something in your head thinks that if I win, you lose,' and that's just not how I am."

In Lana Del Rey, Beer found a kindred spirit who shared her ethos. Del Rey's public praise for Beer's music during the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event solidified their bond and highlighted the sincerity of their friendship.

A 'supportive' friendship with a humble icon

What sets Lana Del Rey apart in Madison Beer's eyes is her humility and down-to-earth nature. Del Rey's lack of ego, despite her immense fame, is a quality that deeply resonates with Beer. Del Rey's recent stint at Waffle House, where she worked a shift, is a testament to her unpretentious character.

"I think she's just living her life, and that's, honestly, also how I've always been," Beer shares. "She knows that she's f---ing amazing, but she doesn't have this chip on her shoulder where she thinks she's better than people, and that really inspires me."

Madison Beer aspires to emulate Lana Del Rey's humility and authenticity as her career continues to flourish. She vows never to let fame change her or make her believe she is better than anyone else.

"Even if I'm, one day, one of the biggest artists in the world, please knock me the f--- out if I ever start acting like I'm better than anyone because no one should act like that," Beer declares. She finds in Lana Del Rey a role model who embodies the values she holds dear.

While their friendship deepens, Madison Beer remains hesitant to broach the subject of a potential collaboration with Lana Del Rey. She holds her idol in such high regard that the fear of rejection prevents her from making the inquiry. However, Beer leaves the door open, saying, "Maybe one day I'll work up the courage."