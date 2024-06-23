'She's Just The Best': Joe Alwyn Shares He's 'Lucky' To Be Close To 'Talented' Emma Stone

In an interview at the June 20 premiere of their most recent film, Kinds of Kindness, Joe Alwyn, 33, expressed his sincere love and admiration for his friend and co-star, Emma Stone, 35. Alwyn discussed Stone's recent compliments of him with Entertainment Tonight, referring to her as "one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet."

Alwyn and Stone: Beyond professional partnership to lifelong friendship

When Stone praised him, Alwyn warmly responded, saying he felt the same way about her. He feels fortunate to be close to her, "she's just the best. She's obviously wildly talented and she's just the best." His words highlighted the strong bond and mutual respect they share, both on and off the screen.



In 2018, Alwyn and Stone worked together for the first time on the highly regarded movie The Favourite. Their rapport went beyond the set when they got back together for Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness, which he also directed The Favourite.



In the last act of Kinds of Kindness, Alwyn and Stone play a separated couple who have a daughter who is portrayed by Merah Benoit, an actor. During its two hours and forty-five minutes, the New Orleans-set movie tells three separate storylines. Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Mamoudou Athie, and Hong Chau are among the various cast members.



Reflecting on the filming experience, Alwyn described it as akin to a small theater troupe, where actors took on different roles across the stories. He emphasized the importance of trust, respect, and love among the cast, which made the filming process both enjoyable and seamless.



Beyond their professional collaboration, Alwyn and Stone's friendship has deep roots. Stone had previously praised Alwyn for his kindness during the filming of Kinds of Kindness, noting how comforting it was to work with him, especially during emotionally challenging scenes.



Alwyn recently made his public debut at the film's red carpet premiere, just a short while after he spoke candidly with The Sunday Times Style about his split from singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Alwyn acknowledged his personal struggles but never lost sight of his professional goals. He also thanked Stone and the entire group for their support as they filmed Kinds of Kindness.



Stone, who has been friends with Swift since their teenage years, has also been a supportive presence in Alwyn's life, demonstrating the strong bonds forged in the entertainment industry.



Kinds of Kindness marks another milestone in Alwyn's career, showcasing his versatility as an actor alongside a talented ensemble cast. The film explores themes of love, separation, and connection against the backdrop of New Orleans, offering audiences a rich tapestry of human emotions and experiences.

Advertisement

Alwyn's sppreciation for Emma Stone

As Kinds of Kindness hits theaters, Alwyn's heartfelt words about Stone underscore their enduring friendship and professional collaboration. His admiration for Stone's talent and personality resonates throughout his remarks, reflecting a genuine appreciation for their shared journey in the world of cinema.



Joe Alwyn's tribute to Emma Stone not only celebrates their latest cinematic collaboration but also highlights the power of friendship and mutual respect in Hollywood. As both actors continue to captivate audiences with their performances, their partnership remains a testament to the bonds formed through creativity and shared experiences on the silver screen.