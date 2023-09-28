'She's kind of girl-next-door...': When Justin Bieber expressed his thoughts and feelings about Selena Gomez, calling her 'real cool'

In the world of pop culture, very few celebrity couples have ever grabbed the public's attention quite like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez did. Their love story was like a wild rollercoaster ride, full of ups and downs, sweet moments, and dramatic breakups. It left a lasting impression on the hearts of their devoted fans. What made their relationship even more fascinating was Justin's sincere portrayal of Selena as the perfect "girl-next-door" in a statement he made to MTV News at the Teen Choice Awards.

What did Justin Beiber express publicly for Selena Gomez in 2011?

It all began in 2010 when the world first got wind of their budding romance. The duo's initial public appearance holding hands sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Fast forward to 2011, and Justin Bieber, fresh-faced and riding high on the wave of his own meteoric rise to fame, shared his admiration for Selena Gomez at the Teen Choice Awards with MTV News.

Reportedly, the STAY singer opened up about what made Selena so special in his eyes back then. "I feel like she's relatable to a lot of different teenagers," he mused, his words resonating with the audience. "She's kind of girl-next-door; she's real cool. She's very nice," he added, painting a picture of Selena as not just a glamorous star but as someone genuinely down-to-earth.

Justin's words carried weight because, at the time, they were very much a couple in the public eye. Their relationship was a whirlwind of romance and drama that saw them break up and make up multiple times, keeping the tabloids and fans guessing about their status. But through it all, Justin's description of Selena as the relatable "girl-next-door" remained a constant.

When things didn’t work for Justin Beiber and Selena Gomez

As the years rolled on, their love story evolved, taking twists and turns that eventually led to its end in 2018. Gomez's public acknowledgment of their on-again relationship that year shared through a laughter-filled polaroid, seemed like a hopeful moment for "Jelena" shippers. However, as fate would have it, their paths diverged once more, but this time, it was permanent.

After their breakup, Selena and Justin pursued new chapters in their lives. Bieber married Hailey Bieber in 2018, while Gomez has found success running her own brand, 'Rare Beauty.'

