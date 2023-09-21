'She's my Barbie': Selena Gomez channels hot pink vibes in corset power suit for discussion event, fans call her 'stunning'

Selena Gomez has been flaunting plenty of strapless corset looks in the past few weeks, and it seems like she is loving it. From her vibrant purple corset minidress for the 2023 VMAs after-party or the tan corset top she wore in a recent selfie, the pop star has been indulging in the style a lot more. The Only Murders in the Building actress flaunted another similar look at a recent discussion event when she donned a pink corset-style top much to the joy of fans.

Gomez channeled her Barbiecore era for the conference recently when she went all out with a power suit and even gave fans a glimpse of the look on her Instagram story. Here's a breakdown of her look and how fans are reacting to the different vibe the singer opted for.

ALSO READ: 'It was a very brutal process': Selena Gomez opens up about lupus diagnosis and how she's 'work' in progress

Selena Gomez channels hot pink vibes in corset suit for event

The former Disney star donned a bright pink suit consisting of a matching corset top, trousers, and an oversized coat for the Universal Music Group and Thrive Global's Music and Health conference on September 19. Gomez accessorized the look with Tiffany & Co link earrings worth $17,000, a $139,000 diamond vine necklace, and Betsey Johnson rhinestone heels worth $109, as per Page Six. The 31-year-old styled her hair in a ponytail.

She finished off her look with matching makeup as she sported pink lipstick and eyeshadow to twin with her outfit. Gomez took to the stage where she spoke about her mental health and recurring health issues over the years. The Fetish hitmaker also posted a selfie of the look on her Instagram story in an attempt to give the fans a peek into the look prior to the event itself. Fans were quick to make their thoughts on her outfit known on social media.

Fan reactions and MTV VMAs look

One user said, "She's my Barbie." Another wrote, "I want to see the full suit, please, Selena Barbie Gomez @selenagomez. So beautiful." A third noted, "Her tops are out of this world #selenagomez." Others called Gomez stunning and beautiful. Meanwhile, her MTV VMAs 2023 look placed her straight on the best-dressed list. She wore a red floral gown that stole the limelight at the star-studded affair. Gomez also posted selfies with Rema from the main event. the two won the award for Best Afro Beats for their hit collaboration Calm Down.

ALSO READ: 'Broke my hand': Selena Gomez responds to Single Soon debuting at Top 20 and how she doesn't 'care about selling anything'