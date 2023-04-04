‘She's never apologized’, Jane Fonda says about slap injury on Monster in Law set by Jennifer Lopez

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Jane Fonda recalled sustaining injury while filming the pivotal slapping scene on sets of Monster in Law. In this scene, Fonda’s character Viola shows up in a white wedding gown for her son’s wedding. Lopez's character Charlie slaps Viola for her attempt to sabotage the event and later tries to apologize. However Viola slaps her right back and says, ‘You don't go and slap somebody and then apologize, get some backbone’.

Here is everything about the slapping scene on the Monster in Law production sets.

Jane Fonda about the slapping scene in Monster in Law

At the Drew Barrymore show, Jane Fonda recalls that filming the shooting scene comes to her mind right away as she thinks about Monster in Law. Fonda recalls, ‘Well, Jennifer—as per Jennifer—she had this enormous diamond ring. And so, when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow’. After a pause Jane Fonda also added that Jennifer Lopez never apologized for this incident.

Jennifer Lopez about the slapping scene in Monster in Law

In 2019, Lopez had also spoken about the same incident and admitted to accidentally injuring Fonda. Lopez said that she was mortified by the incident as her nails struck Fonda above her eyes and caused a blood blister. Lopez apologized but Fonda said that she was fine and didn’t care much.

Even after the communication gap, it seems that there is no bad blood between Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez over the years. Fonda even supported Lopez when the singer received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013.

