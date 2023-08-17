‘She’s not backing down’: Angelia Jolie goes into ‘revenge’ mode as she spends time in NY to not let Brad Pitt see the kids

Angelina Jolie is apparently planning additional retaliation against her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, by keeping their children away from him. Jolie divorced Pitt in 2016 after a decade of marriage, and they were both proclaimed single by April 2019. The couple then engaged in a contentious legal struggle over custody of their six children and assets. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actors have the following children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. However, Jolie is planning on keeping the kids away from Pitt.

Angelina Jolie is planning to keep her kids away from Brad Pitt

According to a rumor in Heat Magazine, the Maleficent star is preparing to relocate to New York City, making it more difficult for the Fight Club actor to meet his children.

Some reports reveal that after the exes' seven-year divorce fight, Jolie will likely maintain primary custody of the three children under the age of 18, with Pitt retaining visitation rights. She will, however, make it tough for the hunk to spend time with his children, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

The report reportedly stated that Pitt and Jolie, who are also parents to Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, had finalized their divorce, but they have yet to acknowledge this. An insider revealed to Heat Magazine Jolie's plan to go to New York. The insider said, "Angelina is very excited about moving to New York. She's been longing to leave LA for a long time."

According to the report, the insider further added, "The icing on the cake is that Brad despises it there, and Angelina is fully committed to fighting Brad for as long as it takes. She is not backing down, and those closest to her say the increased amount of time she's spending in New York is part of the strategy, primarily because Brad dislikes going to New York and finds it a terribly inconvenient city. She's signaling to everyone that she's willing to grit her teeth and keep paying her legal fees until this is resolved in a way that is satisfying to her, even if she has to distance herself from Brad and the kids."

Angelina Jolie was recently spotted on an apartment hunt in New York City

Angelina Jolie was recently observed looking out for an apartment in New York City with two of her kids. According to the source, she was looking for the appropriate site. The source revealed to People, "She will recognize it when she sees it."

Meanwhile, Jolie plans to split her time between New York City (NYC) and Los Angeles. She actually enjoys mobility and action, and she is ecstatic to be in one of the most incredible cities on the planet. While she has remained in Los Angeles to keep her children near their father, Brad Pitt, the source claimed that as the children grew older, it had been easier for her to move about.

Angelina Jolie didn't need Brad Pitt’s permission to take Pax and Zahara to New York City because they are now considered legal adults.

