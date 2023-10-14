'She's open to settling down': Report gives insight into Selena Gomez's thoughts on marriage, kids, and preferred way of living

Selena Gomez has had a busy schedule off late with the release of her latest song Single Soon, the finale of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, and her trip to France during Paris Fashion Week. She also recently won the award for Best Afro Beats with Rema at the 2023 VMAs for their hit collaboration Calm Down. The 31-year-old has been very open about her struggles with mental health as well as the darkest, lowest phase of her life.

Years later, the pop star seems to be in a much better place as she enjoys her life. Gomez recently revealed the new office of her successful beauty company Rare Beauty. She also hosted a Rare Impact Fund Benefit gala recently to raise money for mental health awareness and education, especially for the youth. In a new report, an insider has now revealed details about the singer's current way of living, as well as her thoughts on marriage and kids.

Report gives insight into Selena Gomez's way of living

During a conversation with Life & Style, an insider revealed, "Selena is in a really good place. She's happy and healthy and feeling stronger than she has in years." They added that the former Disney star's current attitude focuses on wanting to be happy. "She's not ashamed of who she is and she's not afraid to talk about what she's been through." For the unversed, Gomez was diagnosed with lupus and underwent a kidney transplant a few years back.

She was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has suffered from anxiety as well as depression for years. This is why she is so passionate about mental health conversations since she knows exactly what going through it feels like. Meanwhile, she is doing much better now and the insider revealed that connecting with her fans gives Gomez purpose.

They further continued that taking social media breaks also helps her with her perspective. "She knows there's more to life than being a size 0. She wants her fans to know that, too." They disclosed that although she has got a lot on her plate, she remains organized and sticks to a schedule. "She's a hard worker, but she also knows her limits and gets plenty of rest and eats right," the source said. Gomez is currently also working on her upcoming album.

Insider reveals Selena Gomez's thoughts on marriage and kids

When it comes to her personal life, the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker is keeping things low-key. "She's been on a few dates too but is keeping her love life private for now. Selena thinks about marriage and kids and she's open to settling down. It's all about timing," the insider concluded. One of her most public and talked-about relationships has been with fellow pop star Justin Bieber, who is currently married to Hailey Bieber.

