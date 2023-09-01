'She's outgrown him': Ariana Grande's team spills tea on Scooter Braun spinning the story, reveals she is definitely 'leaving' him

It has taken an entire month for this story to come out and find the right conclusion. But finally, reports suggest that Ariana Grande has moved on from manager Scooter Braun. The split followed a number of ups and downs including some that suggested that the two are actually working together. However, the latest report on the matter suggests that Ariana has no will to work with Scooter again. She has fairly moved on and is now working on building her own management team. Here is everything to know about it.

Ariana splits up from Scooter Braun

An extensive report by Variety suggests that Ariana Grande is no longer working with Scooter Braun. After a month of speculation and rumors, the two have finally split up and are no longer working together. Although there is no fight between the two, it seems that the working conditions are not favorable for the two. According to Variety's source, “Scooter’s team is spinning the story. Ariana is leaving both Scooter and HYBE. There is absolutely no truth to her staying.” On Ariana's plans, they also added, “They are friendly but she’s outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction. Yes, there are negotiations [with Braun] happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It’s time for something new.”

Multiple sources also say that Justin Bieber and possibly other artists are in the process of negotiating exits from Braun’s company and seeking new management. However, the process is still undergoing negotiations it seems. On the other hand, a source revealed that Ariana Grande had unfollowed Scooter Braun on social media earlier in the week, confirming that their working relationship no longer exists.

Ariana's future plans

The source also confirmed to Variey that Ariana has explored meetings with various management firms before ultimately considering the prospect of forming her own team, with her mother Joan positioned prominently. The artist is reportedly drawn to a management model akin to that of major stars like Taylor Swift, involving an annual salary for management personnel instead of traditional commissions. It will be interesting to see what her future projects and plans look like.

