'She’s ready for the Met Gala, and he’s ready to go to the soup kitchen': Fans criticize Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber for mismatched fits

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber might just be the IT couple of Hollywood, but recently even their most loyal fans can't overlook a troubling trend that the duo have been following for months now. The two are known to dress like polar opposites of each other in public. A recent example of this came earlier today, as the duo made their way to Hailey's latest product launch. Here's what happened.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber dress for different occasions

Justin and Hailey Bieber are known for their mismatched style. Hailey is usually dressed to the T while Justin prefers a more laid-back look, a little too laid-back if some fans are to be believed. They were spotted at Krispy Kreme on Monday, and it was clear that their styles were still not quite in sync once again. The model was wearing a red mini-dress and heels, while the singer was wearing an oversized light grey hoodie, shorts, and Crocs.

Paparazzi photos of Bieber's recent outing have been making the rounds on social media. In the photos, Mrs. Bieber's style is something out of a fashion magazine, with her red dress, heels, and a red handbag. Her hair was styled in a fancy updo, and netizens could clearly see that she'd put a lot of effort into her appearance. However, the same can't be said for her husband, as he was photographed dressed in a more casual style, with a grey hoodie, grey shorts, a pink cap, and yellow Crocs, which many pointed out was a little too casual for a product launch.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber flaunts $500K engagement ring amid concerns of her split with Justin Bieber

ALSO READ: Throwback to when Hailey Bieber slammed rumors she was pregnant with Justin Bieber's child, 'Leave me alone'

Fans troll Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber

It wasn't the first time they were spotted wearing polar opposite fits in the last few months, as they had also earlier stepped out for a romantic date night, and once again the 26-year-old looked like she was dressed up for a different event than her husband. One user jokingly commented, "She’s ready for the Met Gala and he’s ready to go to the soup kitchen for a hot meal." While someone else asked if the couple ever even dressed for the same occasion. A fan joked that the couple's stylists "don't even have each other's phone numbers."

Meanwhile, even if the fans criticized the duo, they were seen smiling and laughing throughout the event, as Justin constantly took photos of his wife, and shared a good laugh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber stuns in red on date night with Justin Bieber as pregnancy rumors swirl