'She’s really cool, good people': Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes bonded with Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift, 33, and Brittany Mahomes, 28, seemed to have hit it off at a post-game party, leading to speculation of a potential new friendship. This gathering came amid ongoing rumors about Taylor's romantic involvement with Travis Kelce, who is also 33 years old. Read on to know more details

Sources with insider knowledge revealed to TMZ that Taylor and Brittany had extensive conversations at this private celebration, which Travis hosted. They were even seen sharing a drink and discussing the possibility of meeting up again in the future. Their budding friendship started at the same event where the public witnessed Travis and Taylor's affectionate moments. Taylor was spotted with her arm around Travis while engaging in conversations with other party attendees. Earlier in the day, she was seen watching the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears from a suite, accompanied by Travis's mother, Donna Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany's husband and the Chiefs' star quarterback, confirmed that he had the opportunity to meet Taylor during this post-game celebration. He spoke highly of her, saying to the reports, “She’s really cool, good people,” he also emphasized, “Like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”

Rumors about a potential romance between Travis and Taylor began swirling when The Messenger reported that, “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” they added, “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.” During his podcast New Heights, Travis emphasized his desire to maintain a clear boundary between his personal life and public persona, particularly during the NFL season.

Taylor and Brittany Mahomes's friendship

Taylor is renowned for her close-knit circle of friends, and her emerging friendship with Brittany Mahomes could signify a new addition to her inner circle. Fans are eagerly awaiting any official confirmation from the parties involved regarding the status of their relationships.

As the story unfolds, it remains to be seen whether this budding friendship will develop into something more or if it will simply be a delightful new connection in Taylor's ever-expanding social circle.

