‘She’s really talented’: When Ryan Reynolds credited wife Blake Lively for the massive success behind his movies

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most devoted husbands. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have the most beautiful bond and chemistry. The two are practically royalties now. But Reynolds never misses a moment when it comes to gushing about his wife, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively. Similarly, he couldn’t help but express that his wife was not given enough credit for her talents. In a 2021 interview with Sirius XM, Ryan Reynolds revealed that Blake Lively was the reason behind his massive success.

Ryan Reynolds revealed Blake Lively was behind his massive success

In a 2021 interview with Sirius XM, Ryan Reynolds expressed his love for his wife and credited her for his success. The interviewer asked him, “What’s the best part about being married to Blake Lively that people wouldn’t expect?” At first, Ryan Reynolds was astonished by the question and went, "Wow.” He then took a while to think of an answer.

The Deadpool actor said, “A lot of times, like I write in a lot of my movies, it's been a survival mechanism for me for a very long time. Sometimes I’m credited, sometimes I'm not. There's a lot of A+++ writing that I have done that was actually Blake. That Blake would jump in and grab the keyboard and be like, ‘What about this'?"

He then continued, “I’d be like, that’s incredible, and you know, it’s funny. I don’t know, it’s because there’s inherent sexism in the business. I will say that a lot of times she wrote that Blake wrote that it was not me that was her’ and it’s like they still would later on repeat the story as I wrote. She’s a really talented multi-hyphenate kind of person in this weird burgu of an entertainment industry that we work in."

Reynolds then revealed that she was the reason behind his massive success; he said, “She’s helped so much in Deadpool and all kinds of movies that have been big successes there; she’s always got a lot of bricks in that wall."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s relationship

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are a Hollywood couple. The two first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 but remained friends. It was in 2011 that Reynolds and Lively started dating when they were trying to set each other up. But the couple didn’t make the relationship official. It was in 2012 when they got married secretly and revealed to the world that they were married to put those rumors to rest.

Lively and Reynolds had always hoped for a big family, and now they have that. In 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, their eldest daughter, James. Shortly after, the couple welcomed another baby girl, Inez, in 2016. Then in 2019, Lively made surprising news that she was expecting a child and welcomed another baby girl, Betty. Reynolds and Lively were blessed with another child this year, whose name and gender have not been revealed.

