'She's singing songs': When Ryan Reynolds revealed his daughter wants to be an actor and called it 'huge burden'

Ryan Reynolds is known for being a loving and attentive father, going as far as to declare, that he'd walk through a brick wall to get to his children., But there's one thing his eldest daughter wants, that he's not sure he wants her to have. A career in showbiz. In an old interviw the actor revealed, James, who was 5 years mold at the time, was already dreaming of making it it Hollywood. Here's what he had to say about it.

Ryan Reynolds didn't want James to in acting showbiz

While on the Late Night show with Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Reynolds opened up about his oldest daughter's dreams, that have been hauting him. He said, "She wants to be an actor.I'm fine if she'd want to be an actor. Like go ahead. Like, you know in school, do, like, after-school stuff." The actor added, that while, he's fine with acting on a school production level, he's not so sure about his kid entering the actual industry at such a young age.

He explained, "She's singing songs. She's doing plays at home, all that stuff. But like bring a child actor, in like, movies and stuff? That's a whole different ball of wax." He admitted, he hilariously tried to explain to his toddler, why going into the Hollywood this young, might not be the best idea. He said, "I explained to her, I was like, 'Look, that's a huge burden on your nervous system. I mean having to process all of that attention and information.'" But as James being a child didn't grasp whatever her father said. Instead of trying to veer her away from her dream at the end, Reynolds joked, "Here's what cheaper and easier is like, let's just skip showbiz and enroll you right into coaine."

Ryan Reynolds is not playing with those SAG-AFTRA Halloween guidelines

Recently the SAG-AFTRA organisation issed a bunch of regualtions for its members to follow during the upcoming Halloween. One of the rules include, dressing up "as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show." So Ryan being Ryan, commented on the post, assuring everyone, his daughter will be solidarity with the strikes, even if she's not a member, and....well, 8 years old. He declared, "I look forward to screaming “scab” at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn."

