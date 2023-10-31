'She's so open about it that it's just very odd..': Does Selena Gomez think Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce is moving too fast? Find out

The blooming romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been one of the most talked about relationships at the moment. Ever since she first appeared at his game, the Internet has been abuzz with edits, news, and lots of opinions. Considering Swift's stardom, it's no surprise everything she does gets magnified to such a wide audience. As per latest reports, her best friend Selena Gomez is concerned about how fast things are escalating.

Does Selena Gomez think Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce is moving too fast?

According to Page Six, Gomez is quite worried that Swift is moving too fast when it comes to Kelce. A source told the portal, "Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her. Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this [relationship], she's so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena."

For the unversed, Gomez and Swift have been best friends for more than a decade and have stood by each other through thick and thin. Prior to Kelce, she was rumored to be dating Matt Healy before which she dated Joe Alwyn for six long years. They kept their long-term relationship very private and very rarely appeared publicly. The source claimed that Gomez is finding the romance with the NFL star "alarming" in certain aspects.

The actress was reportedly caught off guard when she saw Swift with Kelce's mother Donna publicly even though they just met. The report further alleged that Swift holding hands with the football player also felt strange to her because it happened in less than a month of dating. The source claimed that Gomez turned down invitations to some Chiefs games as she did not want to be a part of the immense as well as intense media frenzy.

The two were recently spotted having sushi together thus they are not having a fight or any sort of friction but Gomez reportedly wants to stay away from the chaotic limelight and scrutiny being flung around their relationship. "It didn't come from a malicious place, and it's not that she doesn't like them together. She's just concerned about the way it's being navigated," the source told Page Six about the whole issue of this quickly moving romance.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

Swift and Travis started dating in September and went public when the former appeared at his game, cheered for him, and even spent time with his family and friends. The two were then spotted on dinner dates and after parties together. Pictures of them hand in hand started circulating and reports of them getting cozy surfaced across social media.

