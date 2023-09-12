‘She’s sometimes a little bit shady’: Emily Blunt picked a ‘culpable and accountable’ role for her latest, reveals Pain Hustlers director

In the upcoming Netflix film Pain Hustlers, Emily Blunt takes on a role that intrigued her for its unique moral complexity. Director David Yates, known for his work on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises, sheds light on why Blunt was drawn to this "naughty" character.

Emily Blunt seeks a challenge

Emily Blunt seeks a fresh challenge in her acting career with Pain Hustlers, a new Netflix movie directed by David Yates. Blunt's character in the film stood out to her from the beginning, offering a departure from the typical roles she's played throughout her career. Yates explains that there's an appealing moral ambiguity to her character, Liza, that fascinated Blunt. He said "Emily loved the character and she loved the idea of this story. I think what appealed to her more than anything was the fact that we were not taking a very straightforward approach to the story. It's a bit subversive, it's a bit naughty, it's got some humor at play. She said, 'You know what, David? I'm so sick of seeing leading female characters who have to be so honorable and straightforward.' What she loved about Liza is she's sometimes a little bit shady."

ALSO READ: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt enjoy rare family outing with daughters at U.S. Open; See PICS

Emily Blunt's character

Yates describes Liza's character as a departure from the standard leading female roles, noting that she is willing to embrace a certain level of shadiness to achieve her ambitions. Blunt was excited by the opportunity to portray a character who is fallible, morally complex, and accountable for her actions. Liza's journey in the film takes her through a maze of moral decisions and consequences, offering a fresh perspective on a female lead character. He said, "I think Emily was excited by creating that character for the audience to see a woman who's fallible and culpable and accountable for her actions."

ALSO READ: 'You? You married Emily Blunt?': When John Krasinski left a UK customs agent in shock and anger after he revealed who his wife is

Pain Hustlers explores the story of Liza Drake, a single mother facing economic hardships and who becomes entangled in a morally dubious pharmaceutical scheme. The film promises a sharp and revealing look at the choices people make out of desperation and greed. With an ensemble cast featuring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, and Andy Garcia, Pain Hustlers is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before hitting selected theaters and stream on Netflix in the coming months.

ALSO READ: 'It was a bit patchy': When Emily Blunt shared what she regrets about her wedding to John Krasinski