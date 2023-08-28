'She's stepping up her game': Is Kylie Jenner planning to compete with sister Kim Kardashian by launching her own fashion range?

The Kardashian-Jenner family always remains in the limelight: be it for their personal life, their scandals, their reality television series, their fashion game, or their businesses. Kylie Jenner seems to have decided to combine the last two and start her own fashion range. The 26-year-old will be going up against her half-sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian.with this move.

With the latter two already in the clothing and fashion industry, it'll definitely be interesting to see which of the fashion ventures by the sisters does the best. Here's what we know about Kylie's upcoming plunge into fashion after her success in makeup, skin, and swimwear.

Is Kylie Jenner launching her own fashion range?

The reality television star has reportedly signed on with Jens and Emma Grede, the couple behind Kim's successful Skims line and Khloe's denim range Good American. While Kim's shapewear brand was founded in 2019, it has been praised by several customers for its fit and comfort. It was valued at over $4 billion last month. Meanwhile, Khloe's size-inclusive line Good American was founded in 2016 and is said to have brought in over $200 million.

Looking at this, Kylie has a lot to live up to but looking at the massive success she has seen with Kylie Cosmetics, it wouldn't be a surprise if her new venture turns out to be a hit. "All the girls each have their own vision. They inspire and whip each other up. They're all so different and independent, but they give each other a ton of advice," a source told Page Six.

Kylie Cosmetics is valued at $1.2 billion and became an instant hit when the billionaire first introduced her lip kits. They went viral with girls hoarding to buy the shades leading to the collections becoming quickly sold out "Kylie has always been in fashion, and she's stepping up her game. She's always had a very clear vision," the insider added. They continued that the validation she has gotten for her style and who she's partnering with has helped her.

Kylie Jenner's rise in the fashion world

Even though Kim is known as the fashionista of the family, Kylie is close behind with her recent appearances getting approval. She was the model for Jean Paul Gaultier's summer collection, the face of Dolce & Gabbana's eyewear and handbags, and her appearance at Paris Fashion Week also grabbed eyeballs. Kylie was also seen at the Business of Fashion gala. Bethan Holt, fashion news and feature director feels the decision is expected.

"It feels only natural that Kylie would choose to further monetize her status with her own fashion brand after it worked so well with her beauty line," she told the portal. Meanwhile, the socialite recently celebrated her 26th birthday with a beach getaway which was followed by an Italian vacation. Kylie shared several images from her trips and fans have been loving the cottage-core, flowy, and natural aesthetic Kylie has been experimenting with lately.

