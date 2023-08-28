'She's taking full advantage': Sofia Vergara partying amidst Joe Manganiello divorce concerns friends since she's out 'every night'

Sofia Vergara has been enjoying her singlehood ever since the announcement of her split with husband Joe Manganiello was announced last month. The actress has been living it up by partying, going on vacations, and hanging out with friends, amongst other things. But recent reports claim friends of the Modern Family star are starting to get worried about her.

The 51-year-old, who is the judge on America's Got Talent, was married to the 46-year-old actor for seven years before they decided to split. As per sources, Vergara has been partying it up ever since and her pals are worried she is taking the party life a little too far. Here's what we know about the model's recent change in lifestyle as per recent reports.

Sofia Vergara's partying amidst divorce concerns friends

According to reports, there's been a significant change in the Colombian-American actress since her separation from Manganiello. A source told The National Enquirer, "She's out every night enjoying the cocktails and the attention and really living it up like she was let out of prison. Her friends think it's immature and a tad insensitive, given that Joe is 21 years sober."

But why is it anyone's business what the actress does and why should she worry about her soon-to-be ex-husband's sobriety? Vergara recently celebrated her birthday in Italy and when Manganiello was nowhere to be seen, fans got suspicious. Soon after, news of their split came out which was followed by a divorce filing. Meanwhile, Vergara has been hanging out at Soho House and the Birds Streets Club which are known to be quite popular spots.

Sofia Vergara is open to finding someone new

"Now that Joe's not waiting at home, she's taking full advantage of the party scene. She doesn't seem to care that most of the people are half her age. Joe has got to be looking on, like, get a life," the insider told the portal. The television personality is reportedly open to finding romance and since things with her estranged husband are over, she has no plans to stop her life. According to another source, Vergara feels going out is the best medicine.

She feels one never knows who they can meet and she seems to be hopeful about the future. "She sees nothing wrong with staying out late and waking up late, trying to keep up with the cool kids — but people are urging her to slow it down, saying, 'You're not 25, you're 51!" said another insider. Age shaming isn't cool and she knows what she's doing in her life. The former couple met in 2014. They tied the knot in 2015 in Palm Springs, Florida.

