‘She’s the best thing...’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed Blake Lively was the inspiration behind USD 786 million film

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are the ultimate couple goals.They are the real-life Barbie and Ken. From tender moments to social media banter, the couple is everyone's dream couple since they have such strong compatibility and affection for one another. Some may even claim they are right out of a romance film or novel. However, the duo doesn’t hide the fact that they are madly in love with each other and inspire each other immensely. Similarly, in 2018, Ryan Reynolds gushed over how amazing Blake Lively is and even revealed she inspired him a lot while he was co-writing Deadpool 2.

Ryan Reynolds gushed over Blake Lively

In 2018, Ryan Reynolds made his triumphant return to the big screen with Deadpool 2, which was released on May 18, 2018. Meanwhile, Reynolds even co-wrote the script and drew inspiration from his wife, Blake Lively, and their two daughters, in addition to appearing as the titular potty-mouthed anti-hero.

During New York’s premiere, Ryan Reynolds told Vanity Fair, "My family is everything to me, and that's what brought about Deadpool 2. Actually, for [screenwriters] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and myself, we've been friends for ten years, and in that time we've all gotten married and grown up a little bit. So we wanted to incorporate that into the story.”

Despite the fact that he and Lively had two young daughters at the time, James, who was 2-years-old, and Ines, who was 1-years-old, Reynolds joked that he still has a youthful attitude. He said, "The idea of love and family is what's in Deadpool 2. even though I'm still as immature as f**k!"

Meanwhile, Reynolds and Lively are known for their adorably vicious social media banter, but the actor claimed that it was his wife who kept his spirits up throughout the stressful filming of Deadpool 2. He revealed, "She's made my life immeasurably better. She is my closest friend. I genuinely adore and admire her. She's the best thing that's ever happened to me.”

Ryan Reynolds penned a sweet birthday wish on Blake Lively’s birthday

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have become one of Hollywood's most adored couples over the years, not only for their breathtaking red carpet appearances but also for their open and amusing interactions on social media. Ryan's heartfelt dedication to his wife, Blake Lively, on her 36th birthday this year provided fans with a rare, (publicly) honest, and insightful insight into their relationship.

To commemorate the occasion, the actor headed to Instagram and shared a series of adorable photos, including one from their romantic beach vacation. His caption expressed his undying love for his wife of over a decade: "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love, appreciation, and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon.

Meanwhile, the pair has been married for over a decade and is still going strong, with three daughters: James, Inez, and Betty, and their fourth kid was born this year.

