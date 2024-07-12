Pop star Ariana Grande has often been targetted by trolls and jokes. But a recent joke about Ariana may have gone too far on the internet. Fortunately, her elder brother Frankie Grande is shutting it down before it gets any farther.

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie slams absurd Cannibalism rumors about her

Frankie recently stood up for her when bizarre internet accusations about her cannibalism started to surface. The strange rumor, which began as a ruse to deter people from buying tickets for her purported mini-tour, made Frankie react humorously. He answered a fan's claims that the singer of Boy Is Mine is a cannibal.

Frankie wrote, "This might be the most creative and lowest y’all have ever gone. Listen, I know my sister’s been eating the girls up for years but this a bit extreme! Besides, she’s vegan." It seems that fans who were only following an online trend began spreading the rumors that Ariana is a people-eater as a casual joke.

Fans spread rumors to scare others from buying Ariana Grande's concert tickets

In an attempt to ensure that there are plenty of seats available for others to pick from once tickets go on sale, some have been making wild accusations about their favorite singers in an attempt to scare people and discourage them from purchasing tickets to their performances.

The latest iteration of the trend spiraled out of hand when some individuals began to take the false allegations seriously—some even going so far as to spread fake information that human remains were allegedly found in Ariana's home.

The Wicked actress has a supportive big brother by her side. On National Siblings Day in April, Frankie celebrated his younger sister, for whom he has always been the biggest supporter. On the other hand, Ariana Grande recently marked four months since the release of Eternal Sunshine, her seventh studio album.

Ariana Grande announced an extended version of her hit album

Grande recently revealed that hat an extended version of her seventh studio album is definitely in the works. Eternal Sunshine is Grande's album that topped the Billboard 200. But fans will have to wait longer for the deluxe version.

