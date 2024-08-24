'She's Very Dangerous': Monica Bellucci Talks About Her Character Delores In Upcoming Tim Burton's Movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Tim Burton's highly anticipated sequel to his 1988 dark fantasy horror-comedy Beetlejuice will feature some of the original cast members, including Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton, who played lead roles in the original film. Monica Bellucci, who has also joined the cast, recently teased exciting details about her character, as she will portray Delores in the upcoming sequel.

Monica Bellucci is a new addition to the cast of Beetlejuice 2, and she will play the role of Delores opposite her co-star Michael Keaton, who is reprising his beloved Beetlejuice character. Bellucci recently spoke with Collider and opened up about depicting this role and what it was like working with director Tim Burton.

The actress said she was "happy to be part of this incredible family" before revealing that Burton had approached her and told her that there was a "key role" in the movie for which he thought about her.

Bellucci added that she was thrilled to accept the offer, teasing that Delores is a "soul-sucking demon in the Afterlife, and while Beetlejuice haunts everybody, she haunts him. She's Beetlejuice's bride, and they had a short and intense love story that ended very badly — in death."

The Matrix Reloaded actress then explained that the extensive makeup process, which took "three hours each day," played a significant role in creating her character. She mentioned Burton prefers practical effects more than CGI, and he provided drawings of characters and situations, which helped her act more effectively by reacting to real monsters rather than just a green screen.

Bellucci then shared that her role required a lot of body language, which made her feel like a "mime or a broken doll," but she enjoyed playing it. The actress mentioned that, in some ways, Delores is a "metaphor for life," explaining that everyone has emotional scars and Delores has real ones, noting that "she's strong, and coming back, and she's very dangerous."

The Spectre actress told the publication that she was "surprised" by the final look of her character's "soul-sucking power," mentioning that although she performed the scenes, she didn't know how they would turn out. Bellucci added that after seeing the movie and editing, "I was like, 'My god!' It was so funny."

Meanwhile, Beetlejuice 2 will hit theaters on September 6, 2024. The movie also features Justin Theroux as Rory, Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz, Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, and Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson, among others.