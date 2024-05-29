‘She’s Very Focused On Work Right Now’: Sources Reveal Jennifer Lopez Is Prioritizing Her Career Amid Alleged Tensions With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is currently keeping up her busy work schedule as rumors swirl about tension in her marriage with Ben Affleck in the tabloids. “They’re still living separately," a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE. “She’s back in L.A. for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work."

The duo spent Mother's Day apart and have been living separately for now. Meanwhile, on May 23, Affleck stepped out at the Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi with a group while Lopez was in Mexico City attending the red carpet premiere of her new Netflix movie Atlas.

Ben Affleck opened up in the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told

In the recent documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Affleck said that he and Lopez are "two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise." Meanwhile, a source recently told PEOPLE that Affleck has never been comfortable showcasing his romance with Lopez to the world and has never wanted to stand in the way of who she is as an artist and a performer.

Furthermore, “He’s always been impressed by how she works so hard and has achieved so much success,” says the film source. “But the openness and promotion is not his way.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's dynamics when it comes to their family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged earlier, but they called it off, and again in 2021, they rekindled their relationship. Coming to the family dynamics, while the duo does not have any children, the pair have a blended family that includes Max and Emme, the 16-year-old twins Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, the kids Affleck shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

On the work front, Lopez's latest film, Atlas, debuted over Memorial Day weekend as the No. 1 movie on Netflix in 55 countries and captured 28.2 million views. Lopez is also preparing to embark on a North American summer tour that begins in Orlando on June 26, 2024.

