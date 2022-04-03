Shia LaBeouf and his partner Mia Goth welcome their first baby together

Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf are officially parents. As reported by E!, the couple has now welcomed their first baby together but are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same. It's yet unknown whether the duo has welcomed a baby boy or a baby girl. As per reports, the couple was seen pushing a baby stroller in Los Angeles on April 1.

While Shia and Mia didn't make any official announcement about their pregnancy as well, it seems unlikely that the couple will release a statement about welcoming their first child together. The duo is known to be extremely private about their personal life. LaBeouf and Goth were previously married from 2016 to 2018. The couple had gotten engaged in 2015 and a year later reportedly tied the knot at a ceremony in Las Vegas.

The duo met on the set of their film Nymphomaniac: Vol. II and hit it off. Although later, Mia and Shia have shared a lot of ups and downs in thier relationship and eventually filed for separation in 2018. It was informed by LaBeouf's rep to E! News that their split was "amicable."

Following Goth, the Honey Boy actor was involved with FKA twigs who filed a lawsuit against the actor in the December 2020 lawsuit, accusing him of "relentless abuse. Later, the actor also sparked romance rumours with Margaret Qualley. It was however reported amid the COVID-19 pandemic that Shia and Mia rekindled their romance and were quarantined together at his Pasadena home.

