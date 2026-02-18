Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth Go Separate Ways, Unknown If Couple Filed For Divorce Again

The star couple, Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf, have gone their separate ways after a lot of back and forth. The couple who dated in the early 2010s and got married, only to split up and then get back together, has seemingly ended things once and for all. Their breakup is not recent, though, as Page Six reported that the couple has been separated for about a year now.

Shia LaBeouf and wife Mia Goth have split up, as per the latest reports. The couple seemingly broke up a year ago, and the coverage says it happened ‘nearly a year ago.’ However, the status of their relationship currently remains unclear, as reports have cited that it is unknown whether the two have filed for a divorce after all.

Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf’s relationship timeline

The duo is infamous for their on-again, off-again relationship ever since they got together back in 2012 when they met while working together on Nymphomaniac. They dated for a while before getting married four years later in a Las Vegas ceremony in October 2016 in a famed USD 700 ceremony that was talked about for days owing to its absolute budgeted expense. They tied the knot at the Viva Las Vegas wedding chapel as a part of its Blue Hawaii package. However, officials later claimed that they were not legally married, but were instead involved in a commitment ceremony.

Their whirlwind romance and follow-up nuptials came to an end as it was reported that the two filed for divorce in September 2018. At the time, it was noted that the separation was ‘amicable’. However, it did not last long as the pair was back again, prancing around with matching couple rings in March 2020 in Los Angeles.

With more twists and turns in their relationship than one can imagine, they announced that they were expecting their first child by February 2022. Their daughter was born in March 2022 and was named Isabel.

As of February 2026, it is believed that the two have officially split; however, it is unknown if they were legally married all this time and if they decided to file for divorce once again.

