Shia LaBeouf CALLS OUT Olivia Wilde, denies claims of being fired from Don't Worry Darling

Shia LaBeouf is calling out director Olivia Wilde. The actor is giving his own two cents to Wilde claiming to fire LaBeouf from her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling in a recent chat with Variety. On Thursday, the Transformers star alleged that he chose to walk away from the film as he wrote in an email to the outlet after he was "a little confused" learning of Wilde's claims.

The actor wrote in response to the filmmaker, "You and I both know the reasons for my exit," he continued, "I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse." He insisted Wilde "correct the narrative" as he added, "Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth," per Page Six.

In her cover story, Wilde shared her reasons for allegedly firing LaBeouf, "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions," she also noted, "He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances." A few months after his exit from Wilde's film, Shia LaBeouf was sued by ex-girlfriend and Honey Boy co-star FKA Twigs for sexual battery.

To support his narrative, LaBeouf sent the magazine screengrabs of his alleged text conversations with the Booksmart director. After he met Wilde to discuss his exit, the actor apparently received a message from Wilde expressing how "gutted" she felt over his exit. She allegedly wrote, "Thanks for letting me in on your thought process. I know that isn’t fun. Doesn’t feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty."

After he quit the following day, LaBeouf shared a video of Wilde telling him she was "not ready to give up on this yet." She referenced a disagreement in the video between Florence Pugh and LaBeouf who was later replaced by Harry Styles as the lead. The filmmaker insisted that she was "heartbroken" and said in the video, "You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us." She went on to make attempts to reconcile the two, "If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point, and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?"

