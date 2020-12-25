Shia LaBeouf FIRED & replaced by Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling; Seeking treatment amid FKA twigs scandal

According to recent reports, Shia LaBeouf was fired by Olivia Wilde from the film Don’t Worry Darling and later replaced by Harry Styles. The actor is reportedly also seeking intensive treatment to improve his behaviour.

It’s been a rough week for Shia LaBeouf, amidst allegations of sexual abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs, the Transformers alum was fired from Don’t Worry Darling. After which he is also reportedly seeking treatment. Shia was supposed to star in the upcoming movie, which Olivia is directing and starring in. Back in September, it was announced that he dropped out because of a scheduling conflict and he was replaced by Harry Styles. However, that apparently was not the full story, via Variety on Thursday (December 24).

“Variety has learned LaBeouf was dropped from the film. Though shooting had not started yet when LaBeouf departed, insiders close to the project say LaBeouf displayed poor behaviour and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who ultimately fired him,” the outlet reported. “He is not an easy guy to work with,” a source told the outlet, adding that he was “off-putting” to those associated with the project, particularly Olivia, who is known to build collaborative sets with a “zero a–hole policy.”

After this news broke, it was reported that the 34-year-old Peanut Butter Falcon actor is planning to enter an intensive treatment facility following ex FKA twigs coming forward with allegations of sexual and emotional abuse, his lawyer confirmed. “Shia needs help and he knows that. We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs,” Shawn Holley, his attorney, told Variety. FKA twigs‘ lawyer also spoke out about the lawsuit in the same article. “This isn’t about Shia’s career. This is about making sure the trauma and pain inflicted on my clients and others doesn’t happen again. Shia is an admitted abuser and he needs to get meaningful help that addresses his violent behaviour,” Bryan Freedman told the outlet.

