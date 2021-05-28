Shia LaBeouf ordered by court to attend therapy and anger management in battery and theft case

Shia LaBeouf may avoid jail time in battery and theft cases as the judge orders the actor to attend a judicial diversion program.

Shia LaBeouf may escape jail time for his 2020 battery and petty theft case. As per TMZ, the actor has been ordered by a judge to attend therapy and anger management sessions. The report states that a judge ordered the actor to complete a judicial diversion program in 12 months related to the case against him on misdemeanor battery and theft charges relating to an incident in June last year.

As per the court order, the charges against LaBeouf may be completely dropped upon successful completion of the program. It has been reported that the program includes mandatory therapy once a week and also a 12-step sobriety program. The actor has also been advised to not be in any possession of weapons.

The TMZ report also states that the court will check in to see how things are progressing under the judicial diversion program after three months. The Pieces of a Woman actor appeared in court on Thursday where he was ordered by a judge to attend the judicial diversion program.

The actor is also facing another lawsuit filed by his ex FKA Twigs, who dated the actor for nearly a year. The singer accused LaBeouf of several instances of physical abuse and has also alleged that he knowingly gave her an STD. LaBeouf's legal team has denied all allegations made by Twigs and also asked her to pay his legal costs after she blamed him for 'relentless abuse.'

The duo met on the sets of Honey Boy in 2018 and began dating during the same time before eventually splitting up in May 2019.

