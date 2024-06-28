Shifty Shellshock of Crazy Town Dies At 49 Due To Drug Overdose, His Manager Confirms

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Shifty Shellshock, the lead singer of Crazy Town, has passed away at the age of 49 from an accidental drug overdose, according to the band’s manager. He was found dead in his Los Angeles home on June 24th, with addiction issues being a major contributor. The late singer’s real name was Seth Binzer.

According to the manager, Binzer, popularly known for Crazy Town's hit Butterfly, had been struggling with sobriety. He was caught up in both prescription and street drugs, and those who took care of him did everything, but it proved to be fruitless in the end.

Hubberman told People, "Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions. We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here."

The official cause of death is overdose, as per the toxicology reports, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Shifty Shellshock's struggle with drugs

Binzer openly discussed his addiction problems throughout his career by appearing on VH1’s Celebrity Rehab and Sober House. Some of his legal woes included being arrested for battery, drug possession, and DUI charges. In 2012, he slipped into a coma due to abuse but later recovered.

His manager added that Shifty was a friend and he really wanted to get himself fixed; however, no one had the “exact tools” to get this done, including him.

Binzer began making music in 1992 with Bret Mazur and eventually formed Crazy Town in 1995. Members Rust Epique, James Bradley Jr., Doug Miller, Adam Goldstein, and Antonio Lorenzo Valli were among the band that released their introductory album, The Gift of Game, in 1999. It featured Butterfly, a track that reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The group parted ways after their second album, but they came back together intermittently.

Following the initial split-up Binzer went solo, releasing Happy Love Sick, which came out in 2004. His song Starry Eyed Surprise rose to number six on the UK charts in 2002.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

