Shiloh Jolie Pitt runs away from Angelina Jolie's home to stay with Brad Pitt and his parents?

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has been in the news for numerous reasons this year. A new report claims Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter has run away from home.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has been tabloids' favourite child this year. The teenager was in the news a few months ago when claims were made she was bonding with Jennifer Aniston. The rumour spread like wildfire and caught everyone's attention. Things took a drastic turn when a dubious source claimed she wanted to call Jen "mummy." The Friends' alum's rep had to step in and clarify the claims. Now, a report claims the Jolie-Pitt daughter has run away from Angelina Jolie's home. 

If New Idea's sources are to be believed, Shiloh has left her mother’s house to be with her cousins and grandparents' side at Brad's home. However, a source has claimed that she sought Angelina's permission for it. "Shiloh is close with both Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt and has absorbed a lot of their pain. She’s heartbroken it’s fallen apart like this and really misses the family way of life," a source has claimed. 

The insider added it's a "pang" to her heart that she's missing out on growing with her extended family, "especially Grandma Jane and Grandpa Bill. Shiloh wants a taste of normal life and thinks she’ll find that in Springfield." Shiloh's decision hasn't gone down well with the actress. Apparently, Angie doesn't want Shiloh in that environment. However, Brad is in love with the idea. "Brad loves the idea and argues that Shi should be allowed to at least spend the summer break in Missouri and get to know her cousins,” grapevine claimed. 

Since there isn't concrete evidence to support these claims, we'd recommend you take these updates with a huge pinch of salt. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Maybe Jolie is not a good mother

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Jolie has been accused of parental alienation. These children need help

