SHINee leader Onew shares heartfelt letters after his official discharge; Shawols welcome Jinki with open arms

SHINee's Onew is officially discharged from the military. Jinki shared two letters with Shawols following his return.

It is official, SHINee member has been discharged from the military after completing his mandatory enlistment. The singer, whose real name is Lee Jin-ki, was reportedly discharged early owing to the COVID-19 protocol. Following the end of his enlistment, the official SHINee Twitter account shared the singer's photo in his military uniform to formally welcome him back. Showering fans with love, the SHINee penned two sweet letters addressing the fandom. The SHINee leader thanked Shawols (SHINee World; SHINee’s fans) for constantly supporting him throughout the training.

Jinki also promised to work harder and impress everyone all over again. As translated by Soompi, the handwritten letters read, "SHINee World! How have you been? This is SHINee’s leader Onew. Thank you for waiting for me while I was serving in the military. Let’s try to meet more often! Let’s have fun and sing together for a long time! Thank you!"

The second was a voice letter shared on the group's official site. His voice note translated to, "Hello, this is SHINee’s Onew. Today, on July 20, 2020, I was discharged from the military. Yes sir! I wanted to meet and greet you personally on a day like this, but this is how I’m saying hello. It was thanks to SHINee World’s support that I was able to return healthily from my service. I will work hard to impress even more since you waited for me with so much love. Please wait just a little bit more. This has been SHINee’s Onew. See you soon. Thank you."

Fans celebrated his return on Twitter. Check out a few tweets below:

"This is SHINee Leader Onew." I'm not crying, you're crying!!! pic.twitter.com/HclNPTTmJu — Sylwia (@Sylvinie89) July 20, 2020

Welcome back bunny!! Now I can’t stop listening to Starry Night in celebration of your return @SHINee #ONEW #OnewlsBACK pic.twitter.com/45x1q9Mse2 — J (@meslevresrouges) July 20, 2020

jinki is back and i'm never letting him go again goodnight pic.twitter.com/pH58rJ0ZTi — erin JINKIJINKIJINKIJINKIJINKIJINKIJINKIJINKI (@kibumisgod) July 20, 2020

