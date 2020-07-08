SHINee’s Onew Is Back: Jinki receives discharge orders & Shawols have announced world domination

SHINee member Onew will be discharged on July 20, without a special event. The early discharge is a step taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Roll out the red carpet and assemble the members of SHINee for Onew is back! The South Korean singer has been MIA as he was completing his compulsory military training. The singer, formally known as Lee Jin-ki, enlisted for the training in December 2018. Jinki was the first member of SHINee to have enlisted for the service. It has now been confirmed that the singer will be discharged on July 20, without a special event. The early discharge is a step taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Onew took one of his last vacations before his discharge today. But he has received the order to discharge on the 20th. Owen's management agency SM Entertainment issued a statement confirming his return. "Onew went on his final leave today, and he will be discharged without returning to the military base," the statement read. "He will be discharged on [July] 20 without returning to the base, and there will be no separate discharge event," the statement confirmed.

Given the pandemic situation in South Korea and across countries in the world, the military is taking precautions to prevent the spread. It has also been reported that they are ordering all troops who are on their last vacation to be discharged without returning to their respective base. The announcement of Jinki's return has broken the internet. Fans are screaming with excitement over the SHINee member's return. They have declared world domination. Check out a few reactions below:

JINKI WORLD DOMINATION pic.twitter.com/5qSXU0YSk5 — 꿈 JINKI IS BACK (@dlstmxkantares) July 8, 2020

JINKI IN ALL CAPS TRENDING EXACTLY JINKI WORLD DOMINATION pic.twitter.com/NaFWPsCr3h — JINKI’S BACK (@shineemonth) July 8, 2020

YAS!!! YOU JUST NEED TO CONFIRMED IT!!! JINKI WORLD DOMINATION https://t.co/wuzdNTWC8F — JINKI IS COMING HOME (@MinhOnew1294) July 8, 2020

OMG I JUST WOKE UP TO MY HUSBAND BE BACK, TIME TO PUT ON MY WEDDING DRESS. AAAAH HE LOOKKS SO HAPPY AND CUTE. SHINEE WORLD DOMINATION. JINKI!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VKGa6V1uej — JINKI IS HOME (@cutestkey) July 8, 2020

JINKI IS BACK. JINKI WORLD DOMINATION.

JINKI JINKI JINKI pic.twitter.com/ok0x0mrPRk — Mariana (@little_owl9) July 8, 2020

Shawols, how are we feeling now that Jinki is back pic.twitter.com/J1PMvK561f — jinki came home (@maira100491) July 8, 2020

the emotional roller coaster this 8th july 2020 brought — SHINee JINKI IS BACK!!! (@5hineonyou) July 8, 2020

WELCOME BACK JINKI!!!! it's been a long time since i see him omg. my ultimate group is back. i can't wait to see his cb as soloist and also as SHINee. our vocal legend onew is back! #WelcomeBackJinki — kayy (@kaizelteen) July 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Key and Minho are expected to be discharged on October 7 and November 15. Taemin is yet to enlist. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :TwitterSoompi

