  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SHINee’s Onew Is Back: Jinki receives discharge orders & Shawols have announced world domination

SHINee member Onew will be discharged on July 20, without a special event. The early discharge is a step taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
1593 reads Mumbai Updated: July 8, 2020 10:54 am
SHINee’s Onew Is Back: Jinki receives discharge orders & Shawols have announced world dominationSHINee’s Onew Is Back: Jinki receives discharge orders & Shawols have announced world domination
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Roll out the red carpet and assemble the members of SHINee for Onew is back! The South Korean singer has been MIA as he was completing his compulsory military training. The singer, formally known as Lee Jin-ki, enlisted for the training in December 2018. Jinki was the first member of SHINee to have enlisted for the service. It has now been confirmed that the singer will be discharged on July 20, without a special event. The early discharge is a step taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Onew took one of his last vacations before his discharge today. But he has received the order to discharge on the 20th. Owen's management agency SM Entertainment issued a statement confirming his return. "Onew went on his final leave today, and he will be discharged without returning to the military base," the statement read. "He will be discharged on [July] 20 without returning to the base, and there will be no separate discharge event," the statement confirmed. 

Given the pandemic situation in South Korea and across countries in the world, the military is taking precautions to prevent the spread. It has also been reported that they are ordering all troops who are on their last vacation to be discharged without returning to their respective base. The announcement of Jinki's return has broken the internet. Fans are screaming with excitement over the SHINee member's return. They have declared world domination. Check out a few reactions below: 

Meanwhile, Key and Minho are expected to be discharged on October 7 and November 15. Taemin is yet to enlist. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :TwitterSoompi

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement