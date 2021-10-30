From The Shining to Paranormal Activity, here are 5 top classic scary movies to watch this Halloween weekend

When October arrives, it gets dark early, there's a chill in the air, and it always seems like a wonderful time to watch a classic horror movie for a spooky night in. It's also the ideal time to gather your buddies, make some popcorn, and ready to scream your head off at some of the scariest movies out there. Without a doubt, the jack-o-lanterns, costumes, and candy apples are delightful. But how can you really set a tone? Nothing beats a movie night loaded with all the best chainsaw-wielding, spell-binding, hair-raising films to get you in the Halloween mood. You don't have to be a horror lover to enjoy a good Halloween movie–some of them aren't even frightening! They're simply full of the Halloween sweetness that we only have one day to enjoy. So get out the extra candy, turn out all the lights, lock every door, and settle down for the finest Halloween flicks. Here are the top 5 that we believe you won't want to miss.

1. The Shining

The Shining, perhaps one of the most well-known entries on our list, contains Jack Nicholson's magnificent performance as writer-turned-madman Jack Torrance. It's a Stephen King classic that filmmaker Stanley Kubrick completely reinvents. If you're looking for a good fright, alongside cinematic prowess, turn on The Shining

2. Paranormal Activity

Prepare to see your suburban house – and your home security system – in a whole new light. This film follows a young couple who sense a ghostly presence after moving into their suburban tract house. They put up video cameras to investigate their assumption, and terror unfolds.

3. Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis starred in the slasher film, which follows a mental patient and killer who escapes a sanitarium and returns to his hometown to hunt innocent bystanders. Given that this renowned film starring Michael Myers, the unstoppable murdering machine, shares a name with the year's spookiest holiday, it's about as classic as they get.

4. Rosemary's Baby

Rosemary's Baby by Roman Polanski is a horror film classic, making it a must-see this Halloween season. Mia Farrow is terrifying as the pregnant young Rosemary, who must confront the truth about the strange origins of the child she's carrying. It's a genuine, slow-burning horror.

5. A Nightmare on Elm Street

Wes Craven gave the world one of the most notorious cinematic monsters, Freddy Krueger, over a decade before Scream. But it's more than simply a slasher film with a horrific lead; it's supported with a captivating idea and plot that will have you afraid to sleep. Even little children who do not watch horror movies are familiar with Freddy Krueger. However, even the toughest will flee if you chant, "One, two, Freddy's coming for you."

