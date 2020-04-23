Shirley Knight of Sweet Bird of Youth fame passes away at 83 in Texas

Academy Award nominee, Shirley Knight has passed away at the age of 83. As per the latest news reports, the actress died of natural causes.

The Academy Award nominee, Shirley Knight has passed away at the age of 83. As per the latest news reports, the actress died of natural causes in Texas. News reports further mention that Shirley Knight passes away at her daughter Kaitlin Hopkins' home in Texas. The actress who featured in The Dark at the Top of the Stairs and Sweet Bird of Youth had won three Emmys and a Tony award. Knight's daughter and actress Kaitlin Hopkins wrote a heartfelt post as a tribute to her mother on Facebook. Shirley was also known for her performances in Dutchman and A Streetcar Named Desire.

The fans of the late actress took to their social media account to offer their condolences. The American actress, Shirley Knight was a Kansas native. News reports state that the actress won her Tony award in the year 1976 for her brilliant performance in Kennedy's Children. Shirley Knight essayed the role of an actress who is an alcoholic. She was once again nominated for The Young Man From Atlanta. wherein she played the wife of a businessman based in Houston.

Shirley Knight essayed the challenging role of a woman who goes head to head with a man on a subway in New York. The late actress was known to do some very challenging roles that left the audiences in her awe. The Dark at the Top of the Stairs was adapted from a Pulitzer Prize-winning play, in which Shirley Knight portrayed the character named Reenie, who is a teenager based in Oklahoma.

