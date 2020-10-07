  1. Home
Shirtless Chris Evans flaunts his washboard abs as he backflips into a pool; Fans go wild about his tattoos

Chris Evans posted a video where he posed shirtless, flaunted his washboard abs and his chest tattoos before he backflipped into a pool.
Are you also surprised Chris Evans is covered with tattoos? Join the club of those million surprised fans who experienced the same epiphany. For those wondering what the hell are we talking about, here's some context for you. The beloved Captain America actor recently gave fans a treat for the eyes with her latest Instagram Stories. The actor shared a video where he was seen standing on the edge of the pool, shirtless, preparing to perform a backflip into the pool. 

He informed his fans that he was taking the last splash before the pool "hibernates", adding that the water was freezing cold. Wearing a pair of black swim trunks, his washboard abs were on full display. As though that wasn't a treat enough, Evans stunned fans by showing off his inked chest and it was enough to break the internet. With his dog Dodger making a cameo and Evans nailing the backflip, the short clip was everything that we and the fans did not know was needed to keep us going this week. 

Check out the video below: 

It goes without saying, the video went viral and fans had thoughts! "Chris evans getting more tattoos that we didn’t know about is my villain origin story," a fan wrote. "CHRIS EVANS HAS A TATTOO OF A STAR ON HIS HIP SHUT UP THATS DEFINITELY FOR STEVE," another fan added. "Chris Evans just casually shared that his torso is covered in more tattoos than we knew. Yet, didn’t show any close enough that they are identifiable. Well played," a Twitter user pointed out. 

What do you think of his tattoos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Chris Evans SLAMS Donald Trump for his ignorant tweet on COVID 19; Calls him ‘reckless to a shocking degree’

Credits :Instagram: Chris Evans

