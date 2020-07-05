Shirtless Justin Bieber calls on people to amp up their fitness routines: Gonna go hard this month

Justin Bieber shared a bare-chested selfie from his home gym to encourage people to join him this month and workout as he amps up his fitness regime.

Justin Bieber is making most of his time in quarantine by focusing his energy on amping up his fitness routine. The star is planning on taking his fitness game to the “next level” this month. The 26-year-old singer took to his Instagram to share his fitness plans for the month. Justin took a selfie while he sat bare-chested in his home gym. “Gonna go hard this month COMMENT “ I’m in” If you plan taking diet, exercise and attitude to the next level this month,” he captioned the image.

In the past, Justin hasn't shied away from going shirtless. Last month, Justin took the 10-push-up-challenge in quarantine. The Let Me Love You singer shared a bare-chested video of him on Instagram doing a set of push-ups, wearing nothing but white sweatpants.Justin gave his 130 million followers the thrill of a lifetime as he showed off his muscular, tattooed body by going shirtless. The Changes hitmaker showed off his fitness prowess as he kept his arms close to his body while dipping his chest to what looked to be just an inch off the floor.

More recently, Justin filed defamation USD 20 million suit against accusers after being alleged of sexual misconduct by two women on Twitter. A woman identified as Danielle on June 20 tweeted a lengthy statement (from an account that has since been removed) outlining an alleged sexual harassment incident that occurred in Austin, Texas, in March 2014. Another woman, identified as Kadi, tweeted her own account of alleged sexual assault by Bieber that occurred the following year in New York.

The singer later denied Danielle's claims on Twitter saying, "I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife (Hailey Baldwin) and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," the pop singer clarified. Bieber also stated that he would be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action against the accusers.

