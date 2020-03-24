Shirtless Justin Bieber flaunts toned body & his Selena Gomez tattoo plays peekaboo; Grooves with Hailey later

A shirtless Justin Bieber got down to perform a set of push-ups. While his toned physic had everyone's attention, we couldn't take our eyes off his Selena Gomez tattoo.

Justin Bieber is making sure that he's getting enough exercise. The singer and his wife Hailey Baldwin have resorted to self-isolation in Canada amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The Intentions singer has been keeping fans posted about his self-quarantine activities. While he previously teased new music in making, today, he took off his shirt and got down for a set of push-ups. Sporting a white pair of pants, JB flaunted his toned body in the video. While we couldn't take our eyes off the singer, we couldn't help but notice the Selena Gomez tattoo on his wrist.

Jelena fans are fully aware that Justin has an ink on his right arm dedicated to his former love. The singer has left the tattoo untampered on the arm. As he performed the 10 push-ups as part of an online challenge, the tattoo played peekaboo with the camera. Apart from the Selena tattoo, Justin gave his 130million followers a good look at his chest tattoos.

Check out Justin Bieber's workout video below:

Hours after he got down on the floor and performed the push-ups, Justin joined his wife Hailey Bieber to record a Tik-Tok video. The singer changed into a pair of grey shorts and a dark blue hoodie. His wife rocked a pair of white pants along with a black, full-sleeved crop top. The duo matched their steps and recorded a fun video. Check it out below:

Their new video comes a few days after Justin and Hailey shared a similar dancing video on Instagram. Check it out below:

As for Selena, she had recently shared a video as part of the Safe Hands Challenge. The singer recorded a video to explain the right technique of washing your hands amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Check it out here: Selena Gomez takes on Safe Hands Challenge, admits she wasn't washing her hands the 'right way'; Watch Video

