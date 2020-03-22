Shirtless Justin Bieber works on new music hours after Selena Gomez shared Safe Hands Challenge video

Justin Bieber has given his wife Hailey Bieber a break to work on some new music. The singer was seen shirtless, working on new tunes hours after Selena Gomez shared her Safe Hands Challenge video.

On one hand, Selena Gomez is making the headlines for her Safe Hands Challenge. On the other, her ex-beau Justin Bieber teases new music. After goofing around with his wife Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber has resorted some alone time. The Biebers are in Canada, self-isolating, as the world battles pandemic Coronavirus. Over the past few days, the Intentions singer and his model wife had been sharing Tik-Tok videos and photos taken during their isolation. However, today, a shirtless Justin decided to enjoy some solo time and work on new music.

The singer has just released his new album, Changes, a few weeks ago. While fans are still enjoying the songs from the album, the 26-year-old international pop singer is already occupied with some new tunes. The singer took to Instagram and shared a video from his home studio. Justin had his headphones on, with mellow music heard in the background, he revealed, "Making some music in isolation."

Check out Justin Bieber's shirtless video below:

Later, Justin took to his Instagram Stories to reveal he's back in the bed with Hailey and together, they are watching Friends. Justin's self-isolating activities hit social media hours after Selena shared a handwashing video. The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker took to Instagram to participate in the Safe Hands Challenge and educate followers on the right technique of washing their hands. She challenged friends Gigi Hadid, Olivia Wilde and Cardi B. Check out her video here: Selena Gomez takes on Safe Hands Challenge, admits she wasn't washing her hands the 'right way'; Watch Video

