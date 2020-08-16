Shirtless Justin Bieber works out to Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar and it's a sight to behold; Watch Video

Shirtless Justin Bieber shared a few basic workout tips. While the tips were helpful, he left many thirsty with his choice to workout to Harry Styles' Watermelon Sugar.

What happens when Justin Bieber and Harry Styles cross paths? It is everything and more one would imagine. Hold your horses, the singers haven't crossed the paths musically but the former One Direction singer's voice was heard in Justin's workout space over the weekend. The Canadian singer took to Instagram and provided his 144 million followers with some basic workout tips via a series of videos. The Yummy hitmaker was seen shirtless, flaunting his tattooed chest, while Styles' Watermelon Sugar played in the background.

As though it was already a task to watch the singer sweat it out, the song in the background turned the video a tad more steamy. "ICOLATION SO YOU REALLY FEEL THE PUMP", he started his series, presuming that isolation was misspelled. "Slow with proper form is better than fast and sloppy," he added. "Don't come all the way up with your squat keep your legs engaged," he advised. "ALSO REMEMBER TO BREATHE," Justin said.

As though we did not enjoy the official video, the new visuals are something we thoroughly enjoyed. Justin ended his workout videos with a shirtless selfie. Check out the video and the photo below:

WATERMELON. SUGAR. HIGH justin bieber via instastory pic.twitter.com/9UpHTXUB4E — (@yinpayne) August 16, 2020

Apart from the steamy video, Justin shared a throwback picture featuring his gorgeous wife Hailey Bieber. The photo was taken when they on a trip at the end of 2015, Daily Mail reports. The singer shared the picture with the caption, "Throwback." Check out the photo below:

