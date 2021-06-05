A SHIRTLESS Zayn Malik almost gets into a brawl outside NYC bar; Unnamed man called singer a homophobic slur?

Zayn Malik and an unnamed guy, who got into a heated conversation, almost came to blows outside a Manhattan bar in New York City at 2 am.

Things could have escalated to a violent situation for Zayn Malik, who was caught up in a heated conversation with an unnamed man just outside a Manhattan bar in New York City. According to TMZ, sources close to the situation revealed that at 2 am, Zayn was smoking a cigarette outside Amsterdam Billiards Club in the East Village and was interrupted by a group of guys, who walked out of Little Sister Lounge right next door and inevitably, an altercation ensued.

As per the video obtained by TMZ, the publication was informed that it was the guy going after Malik, trying to pick a fight with him which led to flaring tempers and many harsh words exchanged between the duo. The guy even lunged at Zayn, who tried to fight back but was promptly separated by his team. Allegedly, the guy called Malik a homophobic slur and not taking it lightly, Zayn hurled a few insults back at the guy and even dropped a couple of F-bombs. Thankfully, there wasn't a physical confrontation amid the tense argument, though it almost came to blows. No punches were ever thrown and even the police didn't have to be involved.

Intriguingly, Zayn was shirtless during the altercation and TMZ's sources state that while Malik was wearing a tee inside the bar, it's not clear as to why or when he exactly took it off in the first place.

Furthermore, one of Amsterdam Billiards Club's owners shared with Page Six, "Zayn is in here a lot and we absolutely love having him. He was here for a few hours playing pool and ping-pong with a bunch of people, and there were no problems," before quipping with a laugh, "I heard that the [scuffle] started over the guy wanting a photo, but I'm not sure. It happened outside. We gave him an Amsterdam Billiards T-shirt and are bummed he wasn’t wearing it outside!"

