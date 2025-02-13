Shōgun Season 2: Release Plans and What’s Next for Hiroyuki Sanada's Epic Series

FX and Hulu's Shōgun is officially coming back for a second season, with a third in the works as well. After the success of the first season, which was an adaptation of James Clavell's 1975 novel, co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo are now working on an original continuation of the series.

Season 1 tracked Lord Yoshi Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), the ruthless leader inspired by Tokugawa Ieyasu, and shipwrecked Englishman John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) and translator Lady Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai). The season finale set up further explorations of Toranaga and Blackthorne's relationship despite Mariko's tragic demise.

With Clavell's book entirely covered, Season 2 will draw inspiration from real events, tracing Toranaga's ascension to power and the formation of his shogunate. Marks has hinted at a darker tone, examining political intrigue and power struggles.

Rachel Kondo told The Hollywood Reporter, "It’s been exciting and nerve-wracking because, obviously, this is uncharted territory. We don’t have a roadmap; we just have history."

Meanwhile, Marks told the outlet, "Part two is, as second chapters go, kind of a darker chapter."

Regarding the cast of the second season, Sanada is confirmed to be back as reported by Deadline, but Jarvis' involvement is still up in the air. Anna Sawai, whose character Mariko died in the first season, is highly unlikely to come back.

In February 2025, Sanada told Variety, "We’re going to have half [of the Season 1] cast remaining, and then half new cast coming. We are finding the best crew for next season now, so I’m excited."

Developed initially as a one-off limited series, the critical and financial success of Shōgun saw the adaptation move into a three-season arc. Marks has affirmed that season three will be a conclusive wrap.

No release date for season 2 has been set, but Shōgun Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+ as well.