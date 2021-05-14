Shonda Rhimes' new update on Regé-Jean Page's cameo possibility in Bridgerton Season 2 will disappoint fans

In a recent interview, Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes explained why a Regé-Jean Page cameo in season 2 would not make sense.

While Bridgerton fans anxiously anticipate the next few seasons, which will focus on Daphne Bridgerton's siblings' pursuit of finding love in suitors, there's also major heartbreak being felt over Regé-Jean Page's permanent departure. The fans' outcry, along with former US President Bill Clinton, had left Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes stumped as she's had a history of killing off beloved characters from her shows.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Shonda spoke candidly about her feelings when it came to Bridgerton fans' intense reaction to Regé-Jean not being a part of the popular Netflix series anymore. Rhimes confessed that she didn't fully expect or understand the consequence of releasing eight episodes at once around the globe. "I was like, 'I've killed many a man that people adore.' I'm so surprised that everybody is [losing it over a character we’ve watched] for eight episodes leaving," Shonda admitted before adding, "But obviously Regé is an amazing actor and he did an amazing thing and people responded." Rhimes further divulged that she was also "surprised" because Bridgerton's nature "is simply, this year it’s this couple, this year it’s [that] couple."

Given that Page only had a one-year contract for Brigdgerton, THR then asked Netflix Executive Bela Bajaria what she's learned from the experience and whether they add clauses to contracts going forward when in success, a star would be obligated to at least cameo in future seasons. Bela revealed that Bridgerton novels "really dictated what they did" and they want the talent "to have an amazing experience and tell the story they're telling authentically, not, 'Oh, can you just come over here and do this little thing?'" Bajaria wondered if that was satisfying and want the actors wanted to do. According to Bela, Regé-Jean "delivered on his story."

Diminishing fans' desires of a Page cameo in Bridgerton Season 2, in spite of all the reports so far, Shonda stated, "I was just excited about the idea of being able to tell a complete romantic tale that has an end, where you’re not finding 14 other reasons why the couple can’t be together or frankly having Regé stand in the background of somebody else’s romance. That doesn’t make sense."

Now, that's definitely a disappointing update for Bridgerton fans!

