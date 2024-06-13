'Short-ish Dude Waiting To Be Offended': Carole Radziwill Takes Dig At Andy Cohen For Calling Her Anonymous Critic

Andy Cohen and Carole Radziwill, a former star of Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY), are in a public spat. Radziwill criticized Cohen on social media after he suggested she was the anonymous RHONY star who made negative comments about him in a New York Magazine profile.

Radziwill tweeted, mocking Cohen, “Someone can make a truthful observation & there’s always one short-ish dude waiting to be offended,” the tweet further read, “At this point why would any normal person use their name? They’re all so vindictive which I believe is the point of the quote& confirmed by Andy’s nasty response..”

She called Cohen "condescending" and "absurd" and demanded he apologize for naming her. This all started from a discussion on Cohen's SiriusXM radio show, Radio Andy, where he confidently identified Radziwill as the anonymous critic in the magazine article.

He said to John Hill, “It’s Carole Radziwill, no question,” he added, “It’s the one mean quote in there, and it’s the only anonymous quote. There are 18 reasons why it’s Carole.” He found it strange she would stay anonymous after publicly criticizing him in the past. He cited many reasons why he believed it was her.

He expressed that Carole had tweeted and said many unkind things about him publicly, so he was confused about why she would choose to be anonymous this time. It felt strange. Also, they haven't fired many New York Housewives, which makes it pretty obvious.

What did the anonymous star say in the magazine about Andy Cohen?

In the magazine, the anonymous star criticized RHONY, saying the show shifted from humorous middle-aged antics to manipulative tactics and fake storylines. They also mocked Cohen's baby shower, where guests were asked to "dance for Andy and his baby," calling it a "cringe moment."

The reality star remarked at the time that it was so cringe-worthy because that's how it is—everyone just dances for Andy Cohen.

Cohen and Radziwill were once friends, but their relationship deteriorated over time, especially after the season 10 reunion in 2018. During the reunion, Radziwill accused Cohen of taking Bethenny Frankel's side in their feud. Radziwill left RHONY in July 2018 after six seasons.

