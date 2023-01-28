Shotgun Wedding Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Jennifer Lopez’s romantic comedy

Shotgun Wedding , the highly anticipated romantic action comedy, which features Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in the lead roles, has finally been released on Amazon Prime Video. The project, which was released only in Singapore in December 2022, has finally got its rest of the world premiere through the renowned OTT platform. Jennifer Lopez, who plays the lead role in Shotgun Wedding, has unleashed her humour side and action skills with the film, which is helmed by Jason Moore.

The netizens are now hailing the romantic action comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel , for its excellent execution of the hilarious, eccentric plot. The Twitterati are highly impressed with an excellent combination of the action and comedy genres. The performances by the lead pair Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, and the supporting actors including Sonia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge , and others are also receiving appreciation from the netizens. However, at the same time, another group of audience has found the film unimpressive in all aspects. Some of the netizens are also complaining that the lead pair, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel lack the much-needed onscreen chemistry, despite delivering impressive individual performances.

Shotgun Wedding: Here's everything you need to know

The romantic action comedy was first announced in January 2019, with Ryan Reynolds in the lead role, and Jason Moore joining the team as the director. Jennifer Lopez was announced as the female lead of the project in October 2020. Meanwhile, Armie Hammer replaced Ryan Reynolds as the male lead of Shotgun Wedding, while the latter continued being a part of the project as a co-producer. However, Hammer dropped out of the project in January 2021 in the wake of abuse allegations against him. Later, Josh Duhamel replaced him as the leading man of Shotgun Wedding.

The Jason Moore directorial revolves around the destination of Tom and Darcy's destination wedding, which gets interrupted by the pirates who take the wedding party hostage. Along with Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, the project features a stellar star cast including Sonia Barga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D'Arcy Carden, Selena Tan, Desmin Borges, Alex Mallari Jr, and others in the supporting roles.