'Should be sued into oblivion': Netizens furious as Deadspin alleges young fan of using blackface at Kansas City Chiefs game

A young fan attending a Kansas City Chiefs game has sparked controversy as TV cameras captured the child wearing a Native American headdress and face paint in the team's colors.

Deadspin alleges young fan of using blackface at Kansas City Chiefs game

Media outlets, notably Deadspin, expressed outrage, characterizing it as "blackface" and accusing the fans of racism. The Sports media outlet rallied, " It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once. But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time. It was as if Jon Gruden’s emails had come to life."

They went on to ask, "The image of a Chiefs fan in Black face wearing a Native headdress during a road game leads to so many unanswered questions. Why did the camera person give this fan the attention? Why did the producer allow that camera angle to be aired at all? Is that fan a kid/teenager or a young adult? Despite their age, who taught that person that what they were wearing was appropriate?"

Deadspin further added, "The answers to all of those questions lead back to the NFL. While it isn’t the league’s responsibility to stop racism and hate from being taught in the home, they are a league that has relentlessly participated in prejudice. If the NFL had outlawed the chop at Chiefs games and been more aggressive in changing the team’s name, then we wouldn’t be here."

The Magazine was bombarded by outrage from the public for picking on a kid like this. They responded to the outlet's remark with the following tweets;

However, it was later revealed that the child was simply showing support for the team by painting one side of his face red, the team's color. Despite this clarification, the focus shifted to criticizing the red face paint as even more problematic.

Notably, there are unconfirmed online claims that the child is a member of a Native American tribe, and the headdress was a gift from his grandfather. In the current climate, instances of offense are swiftly seized upon, and people readily react to perceived opportunities for criticism.

