'Should have been Nick and Priyanka': Fans attack Citadel actress amidst Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner divorce; Here's why

With the headlines of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's impending divorce after four years of marriage coming in, another couple seems to find themselves in the limelight. And the couple in question are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. A lot of people have taken to Twitter and Instagram to troll the couple amid the split rumors of the other. Most of the comments suggest that it should have been Nick and Priyanka in place of the other. Here is what the entire matter is all about.

Nick and Priyanka get trolled

While the reason for Joe and Sophie's divorce remains unclear, the public's attention has quickly shifted to Nick and Priyanka. Fans have taken to social media platforms to voice their opinions, with some suggesting that Nick and Priyanka should have been the couple in the spotlight. One user was quick to tag the news of the separation, only to mention that 'it should have been Nick and Priyanka.' Another one wrote 'Nick and Priyanka next.'

The comparison between the two couples has been particularly intense, with fans debating even the smallest of things from their relationships. Some argue that Nick and Priyanka's bond is stronger, while others express concern about the seemingly sudden breakdown of Joe and Sophie's marriage. It was not that there was only trolling. A lot of the fans also came in favor of the couple, stating that such trolling does not make any sense. As of the time of writing, none of the couples have come forward to give out a public statement about their relationship.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas divorce: Latest updates

Amid ongoing divorce rumors, Joe Jonas was recently spotted wearing his wedding ring during a Jonas Brothers concert, sparking mixed reactions from fans. Speculations about Joe and Sophie Turner's marriage issues have been circulating, with reports suggesting Joe has consulted divorce lawyers. While some fans are relieved to see the wedding ring, others remain concerned and seek clarity from the couple. As of now, neither Joe nor Sophie has officially addressed the divorce rumors, leaving their fans in suspense. All updates on the matter will mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for your daily dose of pop culture news.

