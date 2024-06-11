Should Netflix's Under Paris Get A Sequel? Here's What We Think

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Under Paris.

Netflix has terrified all those who love taking a dip in open water with its recently released animal horror movie Under Paris. This French thriller has sent shockwaves throughout its audience sitting around the globe. While some have loved it, some have been demanding another installment that will have them scared to step into the water for life.

Here’s what we think of the film's sequel. But first, let's have a look at what its director has to say and does it leave an open window for another installment.

Director teases a sequel of Under Paris

Under Paris has left a massive mark on its fans, just like the huge chunks its shark likes to bite off. At present the movie is ranking number on the streaming platform in both the US as well as in France.

While the film is slowly moving toward its success, there have been hopes and speculation for another film.

Under Paris has gone on to have a sudden success but yet there are no official updates about a second installment.

However, its director Xavier Gens spoke of his plans to bring along another movie that will chomp on big bites.

While talking to Nice-Matin, the director stated, "A sequel or an ending with a capital 'E.' For me, there may then be other sharks in other major cities around the world. We'll see if that's the case or not!"

Advertisement

He seemed to have hinted at a new installment, while also talking about the ending of his recently released movie.

Under Paris Ending

If you have already watched the movie, you know it ends on a grand note towards the end of it. For those unversed with the end credits scene, here is where the movie exactly sets up a route to another film.

While the scientist in the movie, Sophia, teams up with Mika an environmental activist along with a Seine River police commander named Adil, in an attempt to stop the shark, the film somehow takes an unexpected turn.

The end credits suggest that there has been a shark infestation around the globe. This has now turned into a worldwide crisis, leaving the film hanging with multiple possibilities of how another entry could be developed.

Now that the whole world is facing a shark-related terror, there could be a new cast, a new team of divers or marine biologists.

Advertisement

Should there be a sequel to Under Paris?

Well, looking at the ending of Under Paris and its director hinting at a potential sequel, there are high chances that we might soon experience the same thrill. However, even if it's because of the success of the first film, there shouldn’t be a sequel until there is a plan to present a great story.

There have been multiple movies, that performed really great with their initial installment, but when the moviemakers tried to hit the audience with another entry, it turned out to be a massive disaster.

However, with the ending of Under Paris, the open waters are under great threat of a massive spread of sharks and that too all around the world. This gives the writers several ways to have the next installment planned in an interesting way.

We have already seen in Jurrasic World that the dinosaurs are now open in the same world and environment we live in. They were shown to have become a part of our day-to-day life. A similar plot can be followed for the Under Paris sequel.

Advertisement

One plot that we seriously wish to see on screen is the sharks entering a water body that gets polluted by water from a nuclear power plant.

Now these sharks have become mutated, and pose a threat to the nearby areas. Hence a new team is being gathered that can study their behavior and also the effect of nuclear water on other marine species.

The sharks could be shown as having mutations possessing super strength or super speed. They could even be shown to have become more aggressive and at the same time large in size.

The story could be made more interesting with an antagonist scientist trying to stop the team from killing the sharks as he wants them to be a part of his experiment.

There are numerous plots and possibilities on which Under Paris 2 could be made. How the writers pen it, will decide the fate of the soon to exist franchise.

ALSO READ: Under Paris Ending Explained: Who Wins The Sharks Vs Humans Battle?