‘Should we read the names?’: Revisiting moment when Ryan Gosling interrupted Russell Crowe’s Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards speech

Ryan Gosling, the oh-so-charming actor, has won our hearts way too many times to even recall now. The actor rose to prominence after his all-time hit movie The Notebook. Gosling is often known for his romantic roles. But he has some strong suits when it comes to comedy as well. Ryan Gosling never misses a moment to be funny and hilarious whenever given the chance. Similarly, he once thought it would be funny to interrupt Russell Crowe’s Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts speech in 2015.

Ryan Gosling once interrupted Russell Crowe’s AACTA Awards speech

Ryan Gosling is always adept at appearing. In 2015, the handsome actor crashed Australia's AACTA Awards—all the way over from the US! During the live-via-satellite evening event, Gosling's The Nice Guys co-star Russell Crowe was giving an award when Eva Mendes' guy sweetly interrupted.

Crowe jokingly introduced the actor, saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, you might not recognize him with clothes on, Ryan Gosling. Cheap, but it worked, man." Gosling then adopted his finest Australian accent (as well as slang) and uttered the phrase, "G'day folks, how ya doin?"

He then received a chuckle and a smirk from Crowe, but Gosling insisted that he wasn't making fun of anyone in particular. He said, "I'm an honorary Australian, so it's all right. I spent around two years living in New Zealand, so," he deadpanned. The audience erupted in ecstasy.

Crowe was amicable and engaged in the conversation, asking the native Canadian, "You know, New Zealand and Australia? Yes, that is a completely different location. different nations.” To which Gosling replied, “Should we read the names?"

Ryan Gosling on the professional front

In Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed plastic live-action movie Barbie, Ryan Gosling portrayed the renowned Ken doll. The most anticipated movie of the year is Barbie, which also stars Margot Robbie. Following the premiere of his most recent movie, Gosling and his family were spotted enjoying a beach holiday.

In the meantime, Ryan Gosling's portrayal of Ken in Barbie could earn him a nomination for Best Supporting Role at the upcoming Academy Awards. Despite the fact that Barbie can be rented right now on Prime Video.

