'Shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience...': Revisit the time Ariana Grande revealed she had PTSD

Ariana Grande reveals she had PTSD

Back in 2019, the iconic pop singer Ariana Grande shared a poignant

glimpse into her life by posting brain scan images on her Instagram. These scans revealed that she was battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and captioned the post, “Hilarious and terrifying, not a joke.”

Indeed, Grande's willingness to share her struggles with mental health issues wasn't a one-time occurrence. Following the tragic suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester, United Kingdom, in May 2017, which claimed the lives of 22 people, she has been consistently open about her challenges. In an interview with British Vogue in 2018, Grande revealed she didn’t know how to talk about the attack and “not cry”. She said about suffering symptoms of PTSD, “I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn’t even say anything.”

Although many of her fans expressed their concerns for the singer and sent in their prayers and well wishes, Grande again shared a story on her Instagram stating that she’s doing her best. She wrote, “Didn’t mean to startle anyone with my brain thingy. I love science and seeing the physical reality of what’s going on in there was incredible to me. Someday, when I’m more healed up, we can talk more about it.”

Ariana Grande found new love on the set of Wicked

Ariana Grande is embracing a new chapter in her life following her separation from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez. The 30-year-old Thank U, Next singer is now reportedly in a relationship with Broadway actor Ethan Slater, who happens to be her co-star in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, as per People .

In the film, Grande is taking on the role of Glinda, while the 31-year-old Slater will be portraying Boq, the character who is the love interest of Elphaba's sister Nessarose.

