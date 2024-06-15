'Show Business': Steve Martin Shares New BTS Image With Selena Gomez And Martin Short From Only Murders In The Building Set

For those eagerly waiting for the next season of Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin just blew into the fire with a new behind-the-scenes image. The actor could be seen in the picture with the leads of the thrilling series and co-stars, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. However, it even brings about something distinctive from the show's previous entries.

Steve Martin shares BTS image

With the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building still miles away, one of its actors has just released an insightful detail that not only depicts the new versions of its stars but also tells that the audience is in for a treat, as the show is seemingly experimenting with its shoots.

In a recently shared behind-the-scenes picture by the series’ co-star Steve Martin, he could be seen posing along with Selena Gomez and Martin Short. However, the fans also noticed something unique in this Instagram post. It looks like the show might be experimenting with special effects, as the two stars, Short and Martin, were seen wearing motion capture outfits.

Within the image of the post, which was captioned "Show business" by Martin, the People You Know singer could also be seen wearing a not-so-typical outfit. She was donning attire that kind of suggested a musical Hollywood performance.

This might be for film production, as we saw in the trailer that Molly Shannon’s character is planning to buy the movie rights to the trio’s podcast.

Whatever it might be, it is surely going to be a big surprise for all of us. However, we will have to wait for a few more days.

About Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building

Last season, the series had everyone shocked towards its end, as the longtime stunt double of Steve Martin's Charles Haden-Savage, Sazz Pataki, was shown to have been shot by a sniper.

This season might explore the mystery behind this killing and as seen in the trailer, the trio might be on a long road trip.

Big news for those who have been longing for Meryl Streep, as she is set to make a return as Loretta Durkin, who also happens to be Oliver Putnam’s (played by Martin Short) love interest.

Along with her, we will also see Da'Vine Joy Randolph’s Donna Williams returning to the series.

Not only that, but the fourth season of the murder mystery series will even have guest stars appearing as suspects, persons of interest, and red herrings. This list of stars includes Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Richard Kind.

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building will premiere on August 27, 2024, on Hulu.

