'Showed him what a successful acting career looks like': When Priyanka Chopra roasted Nick and said she's the 'most popular' Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have always been a match made for each other. The two are notorious for giving normies like us, relationship goals which often leads many to say 'me and who' in their Instagram comment section. But a couple of years ago, the Indian actress proved, she could roast her husband as well, as she can love him. During a segment of Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast, the actress took to the stage, and let's just say, the rest is history.

Priyanka Chopra roasts Nick Jonas and his brothers

When the Jonas Brother Family Roast dropped on Netflix, it was as expected, a great laugh, but what many didn't expect was Chopra's fiery dig after another, making people wonder if it's time for the 41-year-old to hang up her acting boots, and try stand-up comedy instead. The actress stated, "I'm from India, a country rich in culture, in music, in entertainment. So clearly the Jonas Brothers didn't make it over there." This drew a laugh from the band, and the audience.

But what really left everyone shocked and drew a bunch of oohhhhhs and ahhhhhs from the crowd was when Chopra took a dig at Nick's acting career. The Pink Sky actress said, "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. And there are many 90s pop-culture references he doesn't understand, and I have to explain them to him," which according to Priyanka is fine because they "teach each other things." She admitted, "He showed me how to use TikTok, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like." But the pain wasn't over for the band yet, as Chopra continued, "Have you noticed how much content the Jonas Brothers post online? Like they're forever on Instagram, always on the phone. It's so cute. Because all of them combined still have less followers than me. So I guess the most popular Jonas is @PriyankaChopra on Instagram."

Jonas Brothers Family Roast

Priyanka Chopra Jonas clearly set the stage for the whole special. Kevin Jonas's wife Danielle, joked, "I basically ignored him the whole time, which he loved because he said it reminded him of his mom." While Kenan Thompson and Lilly Singh teased just how white the band is. Thompson compared Nick Jonas to "a glass of milk came to life," while Youtuber took a dig at Kevin and Joe, saying, "at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding, Kevin and Joe both said to me, ‘We are so happy you are marrying our brother, Nick."

